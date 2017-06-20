Google gives grant to preserve oral history of Stonewall Inn

NEW YORK (AP) – The philanthropic wing of the internet search giant Google says it is donating $1 million to preserve an oral history of the 1969 Stonewall riots.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the announcement June 18 that Google.org, the company’s philanthropy branch, is donating the grant to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center to start the oral history project. Schumer says the purpose of the project is to spread the word and educate future generations about the Stonewall riots.

The idea for the project came from William Floyd, Google’s head of external affairs in New York. The Stonewall Inn in New York City became a rallying point for gay rights in June 1969, when a police raid sparked resistance from patrons and led to several days of demonstrations.