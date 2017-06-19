‘Transparent’ releases season four teaser

“Transparent” has released a teaser trailer for season four that checks in on the Pfefferman family.

The trailer shows Shelly (Judith Light) participating in an acting class and youngest daughter Ali (Gaby Hoffmann) giving Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) a weed gummy bear.

“I was just going to have you eat the head,” Ali exclaims to Maura, who nonchalantly pops the entire candy in her mouth.

While the trailer is light-hearted, Amazon has announced that season four will feature Maura making a “startling discovery” while on a trip to Israel that the whole family must deal with.

An official release date has not been announced.