‘Transparent’ releases season four teaser

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 19, 2017
Comments: 0

“Transparent” has released a teaser trailer for season four that checks in on the Pfefferman family.

The trailer shows Shelly (Judith Light) participating in an acting class and youngest daughter Ali (Gaby Hoffmann) giving Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) a weed gummy bear.

“I was just going to have you eat the head,” Ali exclaims to Maura, who nonchalantly pops the entire candy in her mouth.

While the trailer is light-hearted, Amazon has announced that season four will feature Maura making a “startling discovery” while on a trip to Israel that the whole family must deal with.

An official release date has not been announced.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

‘Moonlight’ gay kiss nominated for MTV Movie & TV Award
Cast of ‘Transparent’ releases PSA to support Gavin Grimm
Kate McKinnon, Sarah Paulson finally win at Emmy Awards