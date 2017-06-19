RuPaul covers Entertainment Weekly Pride issue

RuPaul is the cover girl for Entertainment Weekly’s Pride edition.

The issue chronicles Ru’s rise to stardom and examines the influence he’s had as the first drag queen to break mainstream.

“It’s a real milestone in my career,” RuPaul tells Entertainment Weekly. “It means that so many people get to hear the message. Aside from the pretty clothes, all the colors and laughter the message really is be yourself, love yourself and enjoy your time on this planet.”

Michelle Visage, Lady Bunny, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey all reflect on his career including his appearance in the music video for “Love Shack” by The B-52s and his self-titled show.

The Pride issue also includes a sneak peek at the upcoming “Will & Grace” revival and a reunion feature for “The L Word.” It hits stands on Friday and can be purchased here.