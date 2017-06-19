Eric Holder to receive 2017 ‘Spirit of Justice’ award

BOSTON (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. has been named the recipient of the 2017 Spirit of Justice Award for his work on LGBTQ rights.

The award from Boston-based GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders recognizes Holder’s leadership on a range of civil rights issues, including voting rights, criminal justice reform, examining racial bias in policing, marriage equality and transgender rights.

Holder will accept the award at the annual Spirit of Justice Award dinner on Oct. 27 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Past winners include: former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and his family, former Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Margaret Marshall and GLAD Civil Rights Project Director Mary Bonauto.