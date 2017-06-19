China censors gay kiss in ‘Alien: Covenant’

Moviegoers in China will miss out on watching Michael Fassbender make out with himself in “Alien: Covenant.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, cyborgs Walter and David, both played by Fassbender, kiss each other in the latest “Alien” film. China has removed the scene, as well as some gory violent scenes, from its screenings. About six minutes of footage has been cut from the film.

Yu, a 26-year-old assistant at an advertising agency in Shangai, told The Hollywood Reporter that the missing same-sex kiss is notably absent from the film.

“For the other missing parts you don’t notice or know when it happens, but you can really feel something is missing where the gay kiss is supposed to be,” Yu says.

China has been inconsistent with censoring LGBT content in the media. It allowed the gay content in “Beauty and the Beast” to remain in the film. Last year, popular gay web series “Addicted” was canceled in China despite raking in 10 million views from its debut.