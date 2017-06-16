Unity prevails at the June 11 Equality March on Washington D.C.

By the time Sunday, June 11, rolled around in Washington, D.C., the weekend of celebration took a more political turn, as was planned.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” hundreds of thousands screamed as they walked past the White House. The Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU were heavily present, and the pomp of a parade gave way to the circumstance of a march. That march ended up on the Washington Mall, where speakers screamed down history and screamed up civil rights.

A few yards over, Capital Pride held its festival – headlined by Miley Cyrus – as people hopped from food truck to food truck. You can read more about our D.C. equality sojourn here.

Photos by Nick Cardello.