The Orange County Regional History Center has displayed hundreds of Pulse memorial items in an exhibit for the One Orlando Collection. The exhibit can be viewed at the History Center from June 12-17. Admission to the History Center has been waived during this period.

The collection can also be viewed in their digital gallery, currently at more than 600 pieces and continuing to grow every day. The online gallery can be viewed at OneOrlandoCollection.com.

Photos by Rick Claggett.