Lesbian officer wounded in Va. shooting, visited by Trump in hospital

Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner — a lesbian in a same-sex marriage — was among those wounded during a shooting this week in the Virginia suburbs and received a visit from President Trump during his trip to the hospital to see the victims.

Griner was among the five people shooter James T. Hodgkinson wounded on Wednesday during an incident at the Republican congressional baseball practice. On the House floor, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) praised her as one of the officers who saved lives during the shooting where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was badly wounded.

According to CBS News, Griner and Special Agent David Bailey rushed Hodgkinson despite their own wounds. After being shot in the ankle, she was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for recovery.

President Trump visited the officers at the hospital along with first lady Melania Trump, who presented Griner and her spouse bouquet a flowers, according to a White House press corps pool report.

Griner graduated in 2006 from Maryland’s Hood College, where she played on the basketball team. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine is quoted a CBS News report as praising Griner for her work during the shooting.

“She is amazing, and she’s a hero,” Dine was quoted as saying. “She epitomized what being a hero’s all about.”

Trump also hailed Griner for her efforts in a statement in the Diplomatic Room of the White House shortly after the incident.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said. “Melania and I are grateful for their heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all victims.”