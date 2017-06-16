Capital Pride shines despite some intersectional hiccups

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a week since this year’s Capital Pride riled up Washington, D.C., but seeing as we’re still sporting a sunburn and leftover inspiration, it probably shouldn’t be.

Capital Pride didn’t come without its hangups, though. The No Justice No Pride protesters – who directly and indirectly seek to shine a spotlight on some of the corporations supporting Pride that don’t necessarily support the full progressive platform – managed to re-route the parade, though police say they were prepared for that matter. In the end, the parade went on in full plumage.

Photos by Nick Cardello.