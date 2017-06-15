Gay male reboot of ‘Golden Girls’ in the works

A “Golden Girls” reboot is in the works but this time the story will feature four, older gay males living together in a house.

“Golden Girls” writers Stan Zimmerman and James Berg are pitching a pilot called “Silver Foxes” to Netflix and Hulu, Zimmerman revealed in an interview with Party Foul Radio with Pollo & Pearl.

“Every one of us is getting older,” Zimmerman says. “Especially with gays and lesbians and transgender, we create our own families – and that’s what ‘The Golden Girls’ did.”

Zimmerman explained the idea for “Silver Foxes” came from the 2013 documentary “Before You Know It,” which follows the challenges of three gay, male retirees.

“Can you imagine?” Zimmerman continues. “We thought that would be a great way to start the show.”

Casting has yet to be announced but Zimmerman says there was already a table read at his house with Leslie Jordan, George Takei, Bruce Vilanch, Todd Sherry and Cheri Oteri.