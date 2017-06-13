The Dru Project officially launches at The Abbey

The Dru Project got its official launch at The Abbey June 11 among friends, family and supporters of Drew Leinonen, one of the 49 people killed at the Pulse tragedy last year.

The Abbey was packed with media and activist as some of the founders of The Dru Project, including Drew’s mother Christine Leinonen and his best friend Brandon Wolf, spoke to the crowd.

According to the website TheDruProject.org, “The Dru Project is an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization on a mission to spread love across the nation and promote gay straight alliances,” We are doing this by creating a curriculum for high school GSAs to use, should they wish to adopt our program. We are also offering scholarships to students who truly exemplify Drew’s spirit for inclusion and unity.”

