Lady Gaga releases rainbow drink line with Starbucks for charity

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Starbucks to release a line of rainbow drinks that will raise funds for the singer’s Born This Way Foundation from June 13-19.

The “Cups of Kindness” campaign will donate 25 cents from each colorful drink sold at participating stores.

The pop star handpicked two of the flavors in the line, the Violet Drink and Matcha Lemonade. The Violet Drink combines Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher with coconut milk turning the drink purple. The Matcha Lemonade is a mix of ground matcha green tea and lemonade. The Instagram-famous Pink Drink, a blend of Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk, will be added to the permanent menu for the campaign. The last drink added to the line is the Ombré Pink Drink which includes Cool Lime Refresher, Teavana Iced Passion Tango Tea and coconut milk.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect,” Lady Gaga said in a statement to Starbucks. “Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”

The Born This Way Foundation promotes kindness for young people with mental health resources and cultivating positive environments.