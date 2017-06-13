Kissimmee celebrates diversity with PrideFest

By : Danny Garcia
June 13, 2017
The City of Kissimmee hosted their first ever Pridefest Kissimmee at the Kissimmee Civic Center June 10. The day was scheduled to include an opening ceremony, vendors and live entertainment both indoors and out.

Unfortunately, because of weather concerns, outdoor activities were cancelled and most of the festival was moved indoors. Despite the rain, many locals showed up to show their Pride. The event featured musical performers, art projects and a proclamation from the city of Kissimmee.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

Danny Garcia

