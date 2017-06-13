Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard presented “We. Are. Americans.”

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom and Color Guard held their spring concert, “We. Are. Americans.” at the Orlando Repertory Theatre in Orlando June 11.

The band, faturing special guest performers from the Impact Drum & Bungle Corps., played a variety of music from patriotic standards to Broadway classics while the color guard danced with flags and ribbons in all the colors of the rainbow.

They also took part of the concert to both recognize veterans of the United States military and to remember the 49 lives lost at Pulse one year ago.

Photos by Rick Claggett.