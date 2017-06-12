‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and Bette Midler win big at Tony Awards

“Dear Evan Hansen” and Bette Midler reigned over the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday raking in wins, and in Midler’s case, giving an unconventional acceptance speech.

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the award for Best Musical to the breakout production about teen suicide. “Dear Evan Hansen” received awards for Best Score, Book, Orchestrations, Featured Actress in a Musical and Leading Actor in a Musical, totaling six awards for the night.

Midler received Best Actress in a Musical, her first acting Tony Award, for her performance in “Hello, Dolly!,” which also won for Best Revival.

“I’m so privileged, I’m so honored,” Midler told the crowd. “I hope I don’t cry. Thank you to the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated. I’m so grateful for the outpouring of love and affection — I can’t remember the last time I had so much smoke blown up my a-, but there’s no more room.”

The actress continued on to thank a long list of names before the orchestra attempted to play her off stage.

“Shut that crap off,” Midler said while the audience cheered.

Kevin Spacey hosted the ceremony and joked about the speculation around his sexuality. The “House of Cards” star put on a dress to mimic Norma Desmond, played by Glenn Close in the “Sunset Boulevard” revival. He starts to sing, “I’m coming out,” and then stops to say “No, wait, no” to the laughter of the crowd.

Other big award wins of the night included Cynthia Nixon for her role in “Little Foxes,” and “Oslo” for Best Play.

The complete list of winners is below.

Best Musical

“Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Hello, Dolly!”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best Book of a Musical

Steven Levenson, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Original Score

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Santo Loquasto

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Rachel Boy Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello Dolly”

Best Play

“Oslo”

Best Revival of a Play

“Jitney”

Best Direction of a Play

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best Costume Design in a Play

Jane Greenwood, “The Little Foxes”

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Christopher Ackerland, “Indecent”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House Part 2”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”