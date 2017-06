People braved the oncoming afternoon thunderstorms to get to Orlando City Hall Rotunda June 10 to applaud the recipients of The 49 Fund scholarships.

Launched by Orlando activist, and President and CEO of The Closing Agent, Barry Miller, eight Orlando-area high schoolers were awarded $4,900 toward their higher education.



For more information about The 49 Fund scholarship, visit The49Fund.org.

Photos by Jake Stevens.