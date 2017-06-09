Cher announces Broadway musical coming in 2018

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 9, 2017
Comments: 0

Cher’s life story will be brought to the Broadway stage in a musical set to debut in 2018, the pop icon announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The singer teased that the production was in the works back in January after attending the read through.

The New York Post reported in January that Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”) was attached to direct the project. Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) is on board to write the script. Cast announcements have yet to be made.

The musical’s soundtrack will be comprised of Cher’s greatest hits such as “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Take Me Home,” “I Got You Babe” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.”

(Photo by MCM, Machado Cicala Morassut.)

