Cher announces Broadway musical coming in 2018

Cher’s life story will be brought to the Broadway stage in a musical set to debut in 2018, the pop icon announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The singer teased that the production was in the works back in January after attending the read through.

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT’ll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

Just walked Of the musical✨💖✨I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT.

AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION🎂 — Cher (@cher) January 17, 2017

The New York Post reported in January that Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”) was attached to direct the project. Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) is on board to write the script. Cast announcements have yet to be made.

The musical’s soundtrack will be comprised of Cher’s greatest hits such as “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Take Me Home,” “I Got You Babe” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.”

(Photo by MCM, Machado Cicala Morassut.)