Orlando remains united on the one-year mark of its most difficult time

In accordance with grief and tradition, Central Florida will be honoring the 49 lost at Pulse on June 12, 2016, with numerous events spanning more than a week.

This is by no means a complete guide to the memorials that will be going on – new ones appear daily – but this is a fairly broad guide for what it is you might want to do to reflect on that horrific day nearly one year ago. Likewise, we’re looking forward while looking back. If you visit actlovegive.org – Orlando United’s Day of Acts of Love and Kindness, a combined initiative between the county, the city, Pulse and other organizations – you will find plenty of ways to help in the ongoing cycle of trauma: volunteering, storytelling and donating. This is the part where you come in.

Resilience: Remembering Pulse

UCF Art Gallery

Thursday, June 8-June 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The UCF Art Gallery will display photographs, paintings, quilts, and stories honoring the victims of Pulse and the LGBTQ+ community, thanks to the work of the Citizen Curator Project and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Opening reception is from 4-6 p.m.

Pulse Memorial Service

Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona

Thursday, June 8, 1-2 p.m.

The Orlando VA Pulse Memorial Service envisions to promote healing and hope through art, music, prayer and connection. Guest spekaers include Orlando City Commisioner Patty Sheehan, Orlando VA LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator Keri Griffin and Orlando VA Chaplain Marvin Luckie.

UCF Remembering Pulse

UCF Student Union: Pegasus Ballroom

Thursday, June 8, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

UCF students and faculty will come together to honor the 49 lives taken at the Pulse nightclub shooting. The event will include performances by the Orlando Gay chorus, reading of the 49 names, and campus and community speakers.

Special Blood Drive at Pulse Anniversary Event

The Big Red Bus: Veterans Commemorative Site at Memory Mall, UCF

Thursday, June 8, 2–8 p.m.

In remembrance of the Pulse tragedy and the 10 blood drives hosted at the Bright House Stadium after the incident, UCF will be holding another large blood drive in tribute to the 49 lives that were taken. The public is welcome to donate and free parking is available in garages H and I.

O-Town: Voices From Orlando

Orlando Shakespeare Center

Sunday, June 11, 7 P.M.

Fringe favorite David Lee brings the full version of his award-winning O-Town: Voices from Orlando, this time with 18 members of the local theater community. The play is a series of monologues describing the events of June 12 and the months after.

the 49 fund Scholarship Announcement

Orlando City Hall

Saturday, June 10, 3-5 p.m.

The Closing Agent’s Barry Miller will be announcing the first of his scholarship awards for his The 49 Fund program. Miller is expected to provide free legal clinics in June as well.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Wadeview Park

Saturday, June 10, 8-11 a.m.

The UCF DeVos Sport Business Management Program will put on a commUNITY 5k Rainbow Run to honor the lives lost in the Pulse tragedy. Proceeds will benefit the Zebra Coalition and the onePulse Foundation.

The Dru Project Pulse Anniversary Fundraiser

The Abbey

Sunday, June 11, 6-9 p.m.

The official launch of the Dru project will kick off at 6 p.m. to honor the far too-short life of Drew Leinonen. A $1,000 scholarship will be given away to those who entered in The Spirit of Drew essay contest. Donations will be accepted at the door in hopes of raising $25K.

Human Rainbow for Pulse

The Other Bar, 18 Wall St.

Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Body Art Showcase and Exhibit (BASE) is creating another Human Rainbow by painting 49 bodies to represent the lives lost at Pulse Nightclub.

We. Are. Americans. – Celebrating our Culture, Diversity and History of our Nation

Orlando Repertory Theater, 1001 E. Princeton St.,

Sunday, June 11, 3 p.m.

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom band will celebrate the lives of the victims lost in the June 12 massacre.

Pulse Remembrance Through Music and Poetry

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.

Orlando locals Kevin Meehan, John Carpenter, Will Llarch, and Joey Noble in the band Sugar City will perform their song “World of Love” inspired by the Pulse tragedy accompanied by local poets reading their poems dedicated to Pulse at the Orlando Public Library.

The Rainbow in All of Us: A Pulse Tribute (One-Year Anniversary)

Pulse Orlando

Monday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.

Members of the Orlando community will hold their own tribute outside of Pulse Nightclub.

Orlando United: Letters to Strangers

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, June 12, 5-7 p.m.

Orlando United encourages the Orlando community to leave hand-written notes of encouragement for those who need the extra boost in their life.

Love Rocks

Winter Garden Orange County Library Branch, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden.

Monday, June 12, 3:30 p.m.

In honor of Orlando United Day, people are encouraged to connect with others in the community by painting river rocks with messages and symbols of love and kindness.

Drag Queen Story Time

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.-7p.m.

Impulse Group Orlando urges friends and family to join them at the Orlando Public Library for Orlando’s first ever Drag Queen Story time.

Pulse Remembrance

Seminole State College of Florida

Monday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. to Tuesday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m.

The Student Government Association at Seminole State College of Florida will align with UNITY Gay-Straight Alliance club to remember the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting, including Seminole State student Luis Vielma.

The Expanded One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery

The Orange County Regional History Center

Monday, June 12, 2017, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

The expanded One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery includes images of items collected from the Pulse site in their current state. Community artwork and international support will be featured. Admission to the History Center will be free.

Unveiling of the Sea-to-Sea Flag

The Orange County Administration Center

Monday, June 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

The Sea-to-Sea-Flag, also known as “The Sacred Cloth,” has become globally recognized as a symbol of acceptance, support, understanding, education, and inclusion of the LGBTQ community. The flag was originally displayed June 17, 2016, at the Orange County Administration Building in tribute to the lives taken at Pulse.

Reflections and Remembrance

Pulse Orlando

Monday, June 12, 2017, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Members of the community are welcome to visit Pulse nightclub to remember the 49 victims including their families and survivors. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a ceremony with a variety of different speakers, prayers, reading of the 49 names, display of 29 wreaths, and music by Vioectric. The Inspiration Orlando mural, our Angel Force, Hang-a-Heart, Stars of Hope and comfort dogs will be present.

Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels

Lake Eola Park Amphitheater

Monday, June 12, 2017, 7 p.m.

Remembering Our Angels will include remarks from community leaders including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan, alongside musical performances by Olga Tañón and Sisaundra Lewis and a memorial reading of the 49 names of those who were taken during Pulse tragedy.

The Orlando Ribbon Project

Monday, June 12, all day

Ben Johansen, Founder of the Orlando Ribbon Project urges people worldwide to wear a rainbow ribbon on June 12 each year to honor the 49 lives taken in the Pulse tragedy. Over 300,000 Ribbons have been delivered since the project began. Many are pledging their support including Orlando Police Chief John Mina who announced that the Orlando Police Department will wear the ribbons to show their solidarity.

Moments of Hope and Healing

Pulse Orlando

Monday, June 12, 2017, 10 p.m.-midnight

To wrap up a day full of Pulse related events, the community is welcome to conclude the evening with live music, prayers, dance, and reflection.

Paint for Pulse

Orange County Library System, Alafaya Branch, 12000 E. Colonial Dr.

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Patrons ages 16 and up are invited to commemorate the Pulse tragedy by painting their own piece of art to signify what the last year has meant to them and their community. The finished artwork is to be put on display at the Alafaya Branch.

Love YA! : A Celebration of Diverse Young Adult Literature

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.

A panel discussion including Alex Sanchez, Shaun David Hutchinson and Jenny Torres Sanchez, moderated by Lauren Gibaldi will be held at the Orlando Public Library to reflect on the Pulse tragedy and how it has shaped the Orlando community. Ages 13 and up.

L.O.V.E.: Lessons On Vulnerability and Empathy

Orlando Public Library, Albertson Room, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

Anyone ages 18 and up is welcome to discuss and create crafts about L.O.V.E: Lessons On Vulnerability and Empathy.

What Has Changed?

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Thursday, June 15, 6–7:45 p.m.

What has changed since June 12, 2016? Local art-supply store Sam Flax asked this question as a call to artists encouraging them to show how they feel Orlando has transformed since the Pulse nightclub shooting. The artwork will be on display in the library throughout July. The Orlando Gay Chorus and Latin guitar/percussionists AntoneAffronti and Adalberto Bravo will perfrom.

ONE AIM – Safety for Everyone

First Congregational Church of Winter Park, 225 S. Interlachen Ave.

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.

The Central Florida chapter of Pink Pistols and Operation Blazing Sword come together for a seminar to benefit first responders, specifically those among the LGBTQ community. The focus will be on first aid and CPR classes, followed by keynote speakers Rommel Scalf and Steve Burnette who will give a presentation based on “Active Shooter Survival Techniques.”