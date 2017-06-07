Twitter campaigns for Crayola color to be named after ‘Moonlight’ character

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 7, 2017
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , , ,

“Moonlight” fans are determined to honor Chiron from “Moonlight” in Crayola’s 24-crayon pack.

Crayola announced it would be debuting a new blue crayon but the company was undecided on the color. It began the social media campaign #NametheBlue asking for color name suggestions.

“Moonlight” playwright and screenplay co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney tweeted “Chiron,” the main character in the Academy Award winning film. The film and play include the line “In moonlight black boys look blue.”

Fans followed suit tweeting they thought Chiron would be the perfect color name. “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins even retweeted the Chiron suggestions.

The winning name will be announced later this year.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

“Moonlight” becomes first LGBTQ film to win Best Picture Oscar
Obama first U.S. president to pose for the cover of LGBT publication
Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike XXL” stars dance at LA Pride