Twitter campaigns for Crayola color to be named after ‘Moonlight’ character

“Moonlight” fans are determined to honor Chiron from “Moonlight” in Crayola’s 24-crayon pack.
Crayola announced it would be debuting a new blue crayon but the company was undecided on the color. It began the social media campaign #NametheBlue asking for color name suggestions.
“Moonlight” playwright and screenplay co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney tweeted “Chiron,” the main character in the Academy Award winning film. The film and play include the line “In moonlight black boys look blue.”
Fans followed suit tweeting they thought Chiron would be the perfect color name. “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins even retweeted the Chiron suggestions.
The winning name will be announced later this year.