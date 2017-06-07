Billboard ranks top 20 LGBT anthems for Pride

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 7, 2017
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , ,

In celebration of Pride month, Billboard has released its picks for the top 20 LGBT anthems.

The list includes some obvious favorites such as “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, ‘I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross and “Vogue” by Madonna. However, some people were wondering why the list missed some other well known gay faves.

Watch Billboard’s complete list below.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

U2 celebrates marriage equality in Ireland at Arizona concert
With same-sex marriage all but a done deal, the next fight for LGBT equality is discrimination disguised as religion
Anti-gay Tennessee billboard stirs religion debate