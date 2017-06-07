Billboard ranks top 20 LGBT anthems for Pride

In celebration of Pride month, Billboard has released its picks for the top 20 LGBT anthems.

The list includes some obvious favorites such as “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, ‘I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross and “Vogue” by Madonna. However, some people were wondering why the list missed some other well known gay faves.

Where the hell is “I want to Break Free” by Queen? — Jhon M. (@thejhonitor) June 2, 2017

Hey @billboard can I maybe make you a list of 20 #Pride2017 LGBTQ pop songs that didn’t necessarily chart with straight people? — David Michael (@davidmike1988) June 6, 2017

Watch Billboard’s complete list below.