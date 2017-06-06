One Magical Weekend showed that #LoveWins at their main event party, Red Vol. 2

One Magical Weekend’s big Saturday night party, “The Main Event, Red Vol. 2: #LoveWins,” at Disney Springs’ House of Blues June 3 encouraged party goers to proudly wear their red. The night got started with DJ Deanne and finshed up with international superstar DJ Paulo.

A slew of hot go-go dancers, including one who was flipping and tumbling across the stage, were shaking their bon bons and the night even featured a special performance by Hard Drive Productions, choreographed by Pamela Bowling.

Photos by Danny Garcia.