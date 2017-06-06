Malta prime minister pledging to introduce same-sex marriage law

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) – Joseph Muscat, who was sworn in June 5 for a second term as Malta’s prime minister, is pledging to introduce a same-sex marriage law when Parliament convenes in the next few weeks.

Official results showed his Labour Party won 55 percent of the vote June 3 to the opposition National Force coalition’s 44 percent, the same margin as his first victory in 2013. The National Force is comprised of the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Party.

Muscat called the snap elections a year early to consolidate his government after the Panama Papers leak indicated his wife owned an offshore company. They deny wrongdoing.

The Panama Papers leak exposed identities of the rich and powerful around the world with offshore holdings in Panama, including also Muscat’s energy minister – who was re-elected in Saturday’s election – and chief of staff.

Malta introduced civil unions in 2014, and Muscat’s decision to move ahead on same-sex marriage recognizes election pledges by the major parties to extend full marriage rights to LGBTQ couples. Socially conservative, Malta was the last European Union country to pass a divorce law, in 2013. Abortion remains illegal.

Also, the leader of the Nationalist Party, Simon Busuttil, announced he will resign following the defeat.