Leather shows its softer side at inaugural Mr. GayDays Leather competition

The harnesses were appropriately hooked (or inappropriately, depending upon which side of evident ball gags you stood) as the night inched toward the end of this years big gay weekend June 4.

Though there was some evidence of mischief involved – the throbbing bass lines of predatory sound-tracking certainly made for some Amsterdam ambiance – the event was surprisingly representative of the kinder side of the leather community.

Four contestants – Matt Price, Chip Wegner, Drew Sisulak and Troy Jimenez – competed for the contest’s first prize, a gig that will lead to a year of representation and is intended to become a “feeder” for future national leather prizes.

Some technical difficulties (the host didn’t show) postponed the event for an hour, but in the end, the event was a reminder of two tenets of the leather community: individuality and the power given to wallflowers by strapping on some leather. Oh, and hugs. Oh, honey.

