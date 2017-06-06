Keri Hilson closed out a huge Gay Days weekend at the Parliament House

Despite the Central Florida skies pouring rain down upon us all weekend long, and it being the last day of Orlando’s big gay party, the Parliament House was able to pack the courtyard for a huge concert by R&B performer Keri Hilson who performed many of her major hits.
Before Hilson took the stage, the ladies and gentlemen of the Footlight Theatre gave a stellar performance, including a cannon ball by Jazabelle Barbie Royal off of the stage and into the pool.
DJ Brianna spun in the courtyard and DJ Scott Roberts turned up the heat in the disco!
Photos by Danny Garcia.