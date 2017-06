One of the highlights from GayDays this past week was the huge LGBTQ Expo at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Sea World June 1-4.

The GayDayS Expo, second only in size to New York’s LGBTQ Expo, had more than 150 vendors ranging from LGBTQ businesses, non-profits, services, clothing lines, pharmacies, animal shelters and more.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.