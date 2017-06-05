No hazard at Pulse after suspicious suitcase found

June 5, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Traffic around Pulse, the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, was closed for a short time June 2 as firefighters examined a suspicious package.

But it reopened Friday morning after bomb squad investigators determined that it was a suitcase with nothing harmful inside.

The Orlando Fire Department tweeted that no hazard was found.

Businesses around Pulse nightclub were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

The one-year mark of the Pulse massacre is nearing, and commemorative events at the nightclub are taking place in less than two weeks.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured after a gunman started shooting inside the packed nightclub last June 12.

He was killed in a shootout with police.

