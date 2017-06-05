Netflix cancels sci-fi drama ‘Sense8’

Netflix has canceled sci-fi drama “Sense8” after a two-season run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by transgender sister team Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, the series followed eight strangers around the world who found themselves psychically interconnected. The cast included Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.

“It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable,” Cindy Holland, VP of Netflix original content, said in a statement. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant [Hill] for their vision and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

“Sense8” heavily featured LGBT themes in the eight main characters including transgender woman Nomi (played by Clayton) who was in a relationship with her cis-gender partner Amanita (Freema Agyeman). The first season also focused on Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), a gay telenovela star from Mexico City, as he struggled to come out of the closet for his boyfriend Hernando (Alfonso Herrera).