Miss GayDayS Pageant brings out the freaks and the fun with a Tim Burton flair

Anyone who knows their wig understands that Miss GayDayS is a really big deal. This year, contestants brought the dark into the light – with a splash of steampunk smoke at any given moment – and wowed the Doubletree host hotel into a frenzy that included people banging on walls (which is the new “clapping”) and more finger snaps than we could ever count.

A vaunted panel of various judges representing both the trans and drag communities saw through the clouds of wonderment. In the end, we welcomed Miss GayDayS 2017 Naliyah Rome Valentino to her well-earned crown. Congratulations all around!



Photos by Billy Manes.