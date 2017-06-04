Macy Gray gets jazzed up about Gay Days at the Parliament House

A rain-soaked resort didn’t keep the crowds away as Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray took the poolside stage at the world famous Parliament House just after midnight June 4.

Gray, along with her full band on stage (a first for a Parliament House Gay Days concert), sang a bluesy, jazz mix of her hits, including “Annabelle” and “I Try,” as well as amazing covers of Radiohead’s “Creep” and the Frank Sinatra classic “My Way.”



Along with an impressive set by Gray and her band for all the “sexy people” in attendance; guests were also kept entertained by hot go-go dancers, sexy adult film stars and the always popular foam pit.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.