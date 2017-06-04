Debbie Gibson shows she can still shake her love like nobody’s business at the Parliament House

After a rainy gay day, Debbie Gibson took to the (finally dry) stage at Parliament House just before 1 a.m. June 3.

Wowing a packed pool area with hits that held their platinum own 30 years after their stellar chart climbs, Gibson regaled the audience with humor (there was a story about her old pre-hit days playing gay bars at 4 a.m. somewhere in there), but mostly with the sweet percolating flirtations of favorites like “Out of the Blue,” “Shake Your Love” and “Lost in Your Eyes.” A medley of covers ranging from “The Right Stuff” by New Kids on the Block to “The Best” from Tina Turner turned the time machine on, locking the knob somewhere near 1988.

She looked fantastic and sounded even better. Electric Youth, indeed!

Photos by Billy Maines.