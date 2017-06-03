One Magical Weekend’s signature event RipTide makes a big splash

One Magical Weekend’s RipTide, the weekend’s longest running party during Orlando’s big LGBTQ week, at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon was the place to be June 2.

The people packed the 52-acre waterpark to dance, meet up with old friends, make some new ones and ride some of the most thrilling waterslides in Orlando.

From the cheers and screams of the wave pool to the peace and quiet of the lazy river, there was something for everyone regardless of the level of excitement you were searching for.

Photos by Danny Garcia.