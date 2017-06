GayDayS Midway pool was a Grr-eat place for checking out the beautiful bears of the DoubleTree by Hilton at Sea World for the BayWatch-themed pool party “BearWatch” June 2.

Hosted by the very David Hasselhoffian Bearonce Growles; the night was filled with sexy bear go-go dancers, hot sounds and drinks stronger than The Rock’s abs.

Photos by Jason Donnelly.