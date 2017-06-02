Taste of GayDayS was a feast for all the senses

From drag queens to acrobats to some of the best food and drink Central Florida has to offer, Taste of GayDayS was a delightful assault on the senses at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Sea World June 1.

Attendees tasted the finest beers, wines and spirits while sampling some of the most delectable food from Orlando’s best restaurants all while being entertained with a circus-themed performance featuring contortionists, aerial twirlers and exotic dancers.

As if that wasn’t enough, the audience got to meet and mingle with performers Blush and Malka Red and were introduced to this year’s contestants in the Miss GayDayS pageant and Mr. GayDayS Leather.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.