RuPaul to guest star on ‘Broad City’ season four

RuPaul will make a guest appearance on “Broad City” this summer, according to NewNowNext.

No details have been revealed on RuPaul’s role but show stars and co-creators, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, teased Ru’s upcoming role. Jacobson posted a photo on Instagram of an illustrated script sent to RuPaul.

“You’ll have to watch the show in August to see if this page worked,” Jacobson captioned the photo.

In Entertainment Weekly’s Summer TV Preview issue Glazer fangirled over working with the star.

“He’s just so delicious,” Glazer says. “He’s like godlike, I’m not even kidding. Even him doing, like, normal sh*t in the show is just titillating. Fully f*cking titillating.”

Recently, RuPaul made a guest appearance as himself on “2 Broke Girls.” He also had a reoccuring role on Netflix’s “Girlboss” as Sophia Amoruso’s neighbor, Lionel.

“Broad City” season four premieres on Aug. 23 on Comedy Central.