The mother of all throwback parties is back, PI@PH took over the courtyard and outside stage of Parliament House Resort June 1, while the interior disco played the hottest Latin Night tunes.

The outside stage featured various numbers from the PI Dancers including a countdown to New Year just like in glory days of Pleasure Island. The night was packed despite the drizzle of rain which made for a great way to cool off from all the dancing and schmoozing!

Photos by Danny Garcia.