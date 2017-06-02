Ivanka Trump calls for a ‘joyful’ Pride as dad remains silent

Although her father has stayed mute on the occasion, Ivanka Trump has become the sole official in the Trump administration and member of the Trump family to recognize June as Pride month.

Attributing a few days of silence on Twitter to recognition of a Jewish holiday, Ivanka Trump made the comments recognizing Pride Thursday on the first day of June on Thursday using the hashtag #Pride2017.

The first daughter said she “wishes everyone a joyful #Pride2017” and acknowledged June as the time for when “we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community.”

“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” Ivanka Trump wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Although Ivanka Trump recognizes June as Pride month, President Trump has said nothing about the occasion. That breaks with a tradition started under President Clinton and renewed under President Obama of issuing a formal declaration observing June as Pride month.

The first daughter also recognizes June on the same day her father faces tremendous criticism from the progressive community for withdrawing the United States from the Paris Accords. Although Trump said the deal harms the economy, critics say the withdrawal diminishes the country’s global standing and derails efforts to stop climate change.

Ivanka Trump — along with her spouse and fellow adviser to the president Jared Kushner — are credited in media reports with convincing President Trump to decline to sign a “religious freedom” order that would have enabled sweeping discrimination against LGBT people.