Red light, yellow light, green light; their was no gridlock in the mingling at the Girls in Wonderland’s kickoff dance party, Traffic Jam, at Ember June 6.

The ladies had a choice of which neon glow necklaces to wear – red means she’s taken, yellow means approach with caution and green means go for it! The party was filled with sexy go-go girls and DJ Citizen Jane kept the dance floor packed all night.



Photos by Kathleen Harper.