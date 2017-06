There were belly laughs galore when stand-up and drag collided at the return of Jeff Jones’ Pink Collar Comedy Show at Orlando Improv on International Drive May 31.

The evening was emceed by Trixie Deluxxe and featuring the comedic talents of Ginger Minj, Carol Lee and a big finish by Jeff Jones.

This was certainly a great way to continue Orlando’s Big Gay Week!

Photos by Danny Garcia.