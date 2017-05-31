Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Chelsea and Kaycee Davis

“Chelsea’s smile was really beautiful, and that’s what got me to talk to her, period,” Kaycee says. “Just the way her face glowed, her smile – I could tell from the first impression that she had a beautiful soul.”

Kaycee Davis, who is a veterinary technician, and Chelsea Davis, who is a registered nurse, met in 2011 at bowling center that Chelsea’s parents owned in their hometown of Sebring, Fla.

“I thought Kaycee was absolutely gorgeous from the very moment [I met her],” Chelsea says. “Her green eyes just stood out. I don’t know. There was just something about her.”

The couple says that they hit it off from there. They started meeting up more, and the rest is history.

“Kaycee has taught me a lot, especially about how to love and giving my all to her,” Chelsea says. “She’s opened my heart even more to make sure I’m loving her whole person instead of just saying her eyes — I’m loving her whole being.”

Starting in May 2015, Chelsea started secretly taking pictures with Kaycee that spelled out “Will you be my Minnie?” in an all Disney theme. She put together a scrapbook with the photos and other photos of them and gave it to her in front of the castle, where she asked Kaycee to marry her.

“As I was flipping through, it was just bringing back a bunch of memories from over the past couple years,” Kaycee says. “I got to when she started spelling things out and my heart dropped. I was like ‘Oh my God, this is about to happen.’”

They planned their wedding within a year, but Kaycee says they could’ve accomplished many of the tasks way before needed. She jokes and says she believes that they had too much time to plan their wedding. In addition to their wedding, the couple were moving right before the wedding and both women were in college and finals the week before their wedding. Despite the stress, it all came together in the end.

Kaycee says that the entire ceremony was her favorite part of their wedding day.

“My dad was actually not going to walk me down the aisle, originally, but the night before at the rehearsal dinner, he leaned over and asked me if he could walk me down the aisle,” Kaycee says. “That was amazing because that was not supposed to happen. I think because nobody knew, so when the doors opened and they saw me with my dad they knew how special that was to me.”

Chelsea says that she was nervous the day of the event because she didn’t want anything to go wrong.

“My most memorable part was watching Kaycee walk toward me down the aisle because she was so happy and so beautiful,” Chelsea says.

The couple went to Disneyland in California for their honeymoon.

“She’s always happy and ready to go on the next adventure,” Kaycee says. “Her overall being – her soul – is just perfect and it’s beautiful. I would be so jealous if somebody else had married her, because I don’t want anyone else to. I want to be there with her forever.”

YEARS TOGETHER: 6 years

ENGAGEMENT DATE: December 13, 2015

WEDDING DATE: May 6, 2017

WEDDING VENUE: Falcon’s Fire Golf Course

WEDDING PLANNER: Lani Lyons

WEDDING CATERER: Falcon’s Fire Golf Course

WEDDING COLORS: A vintage/rustic theme with shades of emerald green, charcoal gray, ivory and gold glitter

FIRST SONG: “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” by Elton John

INTERESTING FACT: The couple’s wedding day was their six-year anniversary of being together.

