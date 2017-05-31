Orlando’s Overheard: Splashy winners, Equality Florida helps and Trump in the Hall of Presidents!

Making a Splash at Fringe!

For the first time in Orlando Fringe history, Watermark chose to acknowledge LGBTQ shows and performers with an award, the Watermark Splash Award!

During the run of the 26th annual Orlando International Fringe Festival, patrons were asked to vote for their favorites online. The categories included Favorite LGBTQ Performer in a Leading Role, Favorite LGBTQ Performer in a Supporting Role, Favorite LGBTQ Director, Favorite LGBTQ Writer and Favorite LGBTQ Show.

The winners were announced at the closing ceremonies on Monday May 29. Congratulations to:

Best Director: Kenny Howard, Wanzie with a Z; Best Writer: Michael Wanzie (with a Z, natch); Best Supporting Performer: Johnnie Mair III, ThanksKilling; Best Lead Performer: Fredy Ruiz, ThanksKilling; Best Show: ThanksKilling!

With the overwhelming response we got this year, staffers at Watermark are excited and are looking for forward to bring the “Splashy” back to Orlando Fringe next year!

Equality Florida helps

In a recent email from Equality Florida’s Nadine Smith to Watermark, she mentioned a small fund is available to assist Pulse survivors and victims of the families to travel to Orlando or D.C. to participate in the events marking the Pulse one year.

To request assistance, we’ve been asked to direct all emails to Nadine@equalityflorida.org and for those interested to include “Pulse” in the subject line. See you in D.C.! And Orlando!

Silence is Orange

It’s been rumored that Walt Disney World has been put in an odd predicament regarding how to include President Donald Trump to the Hall of Presidents located in the Liberty Square section of the Magic Kingdom.

Several online petitions have made the rounds asking – no, begging – Disney, not to include him. Although nothing has been confirmed, the rumor mill in the theme park industry is whispering that Trump will be featured, but remain silent to the relief of many. Still listed under refurbishment through June 29, do not expect to see the orange-hued one in the sea of red shirts.