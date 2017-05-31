Kathy Griffin fired from CNN after gory Trump photo shoot

Kathy Griffin has been fired from CNN for participating in a photo shoot which showed her holding up a fake, decapitated and bloody Donald Trump head. The photos have caused criticism from both the left and right.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Griffin is shown posing with the severed head for photographer Tyler Shields. She jokes that she and Shields will have to run away to Mexico when the images go public and says, “I won’t give away what we’re doing but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise.”

Griffin tweeted the photo writing, “I caption this: ‘There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever.’”

The video has since been deleted and the photo removed from social media.

Trump tweeted Griffin, “should be ashamed of herself” and says the image particularly affected his youngest son.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the photo was “not surprising” and accused the left of finding the behavior acceptable.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Melania Trump called the photo shoot “disgusting” and released a statement questioning Griffin’s mental health to NBC News.

“When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of a person who did it,” the first lady said in a statement.

The left was also disturbed by the photo shoot. Chelsea Clinton called the images “vile and wrong” and Anderson Cooper, Griffin’s co-host on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, said the photos were “disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN representative said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

CNN officially announced it has cut ties with the comedian on Wednesday.

Squatty Potty also announced it would no longer use ads featuring Griffin.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today,” Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement. “It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility and tolerance.”

On Tuesday, Griffin tweeted a 30-second apology video saying she understands she crossed the line.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness,” Griffin says in the video.