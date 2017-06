GayDayS kicked off Orlando’s big LGBTQ weekend with a party upstairs at STK Orlando in Disney Springs May 30.

The circus was in full swing as RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Coco Montrese and Gay Days’ Steve Erics played ringmasters at the event.

The party featured cotton candy, a full bar and some of the best drag queens this side of the Big Top. Attendees were also joined by rappers Sunni and Bunni Ray and singer Tali, better known as the musical sensation Blush.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.