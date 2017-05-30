Utah youth center hosts LGBTQ prom

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – A prom for gay, lesbian and transgender students was held in Logan in an attempt to provide an event for students who might not have felt comfortable attending traditional proms at their high schools.

The Standard-Examiner reported that the Cache Youth Resource Center hosted a LGBTQ prom May 13.

Logan Pride Chairwoman and Outreach Coordinator for Resource Center Jess Zamora arranged the dance and said it’s the town’s first such event.

The event was open to anyone regardless of sexual orientation or identity.

Zamora said the point is for members of the LGBTQ community to have a safe place to dress up and have fun.