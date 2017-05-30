“ThanksKilling: The Musical,” “Wanzie with a Z” win in first ever Watermark Splash Awards

Watermark handed out the first ever Splash Awards during Orlando Fringe’s 2017 Closing Ceremonies and Awards at Loch Haven Park May 29.

The Watermark Splash Awards, or “The Splashies” as some were calling them on the Fringe lawn, allowed our readers to vote on their favorite LGBTQ and LGBTQ-themed shows from this year’s amazing selection.

Of all the shows, two stood out for our readers the most; ThanksKilling: The Musical and Wanzie with a Z were the shows that they chose to honor.

Wanzie with a Z took home Favorite LGBTQ Director for Kenny Howard and Favorite LGBTQ Writer for Michael Wanzie.

Wanzie with a Z is the real-life journey of actor/playwright Wanzie from age six to 60.

ThanksKilling: The Musical was the big winner taking Favorite LGBTQ Show as well as both performance awards, with Fredy Ruiz winning Favorite LGBTQ Lead Performer and Johnnie Maier III winning Favorite LGBTQ Supporting Performer.

Based on the 2009 campy horror movie of the same name, ThanksKilling is a comical look at your typical teen horror movie, revolving around five college students trying to escape a demented killer turkey while heading home for the holidays.

Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to our readers for voting. We will see you next year for the second annual Watermark Splash Awards.