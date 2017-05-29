Watermark on the Fringe: Dandy Darkly’s Myth Mouth

By : Danny Garcia
May 29, 2017
Comments: 0

In the cool pews of St. Mathew’s Tavern, we escaped the Florida heat and humidity at this BYOV and sat impatiently waiting for Dandy Darkly’s Myth Mouth.

A masterfully woven blanket of various original stories as cacophonously told by a verbal ringmaster dressed as a clown like from an era of the New York club kids scene, think Leigh Bowery.

Through his cheeky storytelling, Darkly takes us through a journey with the first entertainer, a caveman named Chacha, telling tales of losing oneself in the world of technology, the “Real Housewife” that is Persephone and a puppy launched into outer space by the Russians during the great space race.

Spanning from the cautionary through the absurd, these twisted yet entertaining tales continuously tested the levels of my imagination.

Share this story:

Danny Garcia

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.