Mariah Carey honors gay fan who died in Manchester bombing

Mariah Carey paid tribute to Martyn Hett, a Carey super fan, in an emotional Instagram post. Hett, 29, was one of the bombing victims at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert on Monday, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

Hett was a PR manager and journalist who was preparing to embark on a two-month holiday to the U.S. He was attending the concert with his boyfriend, Russell Hayward.

Hett was also a huge fan of Carey and noted on his Twitter biography, “My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey.”

Carey posted a photo of Hett on Instagram along with a message for Hett and all of the other victims.

“Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC,” Carey captioned the photo.

Hett was also honored by Lorde and Years & Years frontman, Olly Alexander.

@rhysrmann @danhett been reading about martyn the last couple days & i feel like i know him– what a spirit. such a huge loss. i am so sorry. — Lorde (@lorde) May 24, 2017