Husband of Luxembourg’s gay prime minister joins NATO spouse photo

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
May 29, 2017
Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Bettel, caused a buzz on social media when he appeared alongside other spouses of world leaders at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Destenay was notably the only male in the group as he posed for a picture with the rest of the women smiling from ear to ear.

He and Bettel had been in a civil partnership when Bettel became prime minister in 2013. The pair was married in 2015 when same-sex marriage became legal in Luxembourg.

Destenay appeared next to First Lady Melania Trump, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, Desislava Radeva, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir.

