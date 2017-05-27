Watermark on the Fringe: PeeVira’s SCAREavan Sing-along

As one of the patrons on my ride said, PeeVira’s SCAREavan Sing-along is “the Fringe-iest show she’s done.”

The show is limited to a group of six or seven passengers who, after signing legal waivers, are handed a microphone and board the back of a windowless white SCAREavan that has a bloody shower curtain inside reading “Free Candy.”

PeeVira joins the group as hostess and fellow “kidnapped victim” as the group’s abductor, a Saw-type character, has the victims engage in a sing-along of 90’s hit songs. If you fail to sing the van is rigged to explode but if you succeed you get to live another day.

The ride included more than just sing-along segments, but a name that tune style game set to 90’s TV shows and trivia. Worth every minute of the half hour bumpy ride, this nostalgia-filled show takes you back and around in circles in the Fringe parking lot. Be sure to have a few drinks on the lawn, get a group of your friends together and test your 90’s music challenge, all the while not knowing who’s just outside hearing you sing at the top of your lungs!

Running through May 28 in Pee-Vira’s cargo van in the Orlando Shakes parking lot. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org.