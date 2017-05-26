World OutGames sporting events abruptly cancelled

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The organizers of the World OutGames in Miami on Friday abruptly announced they have cancelled almost all of its sporting events.

“It is with deep regret that due to financial challenges, World OutGames must cancel opening and closing ceremonies and sports programming with the exception of aquatics, country western dance and soccer,” said the organizers in an email they sent to participants.

The opening ceremony was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

LGBT athletes from around the world were expected to take part in the games that were scheduled to take place through June 4. OutGames Miami organizers in their email said a human rights conference that began on Friday in Miami Beach and “cultural programs will continue as planned.”

“We thank everyone who has supported the effort and apologize to those who will be impacted by this difficult decision,” said the organizers.