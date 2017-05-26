‘Brokeback Mountain’ opera coming to NYC in 2018

“Brokeback Mountain” will go from screen to stage in an opera adaptation premiering at the Lincoln Center in New York City in 2018.

According to Broadway.com, the New York City Opera will present the production which will run from May 31-June 4, 2018. Out composer Charles Wuorinen and author Annie Proulx are on board. It will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah.

Ang Lee’s 2005 film starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway. It earned three Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Wuorinen was originally commissioned by New York City Opera to write an opera based on the film in 2008. The company went bankrupt in 2013 and the production opened at Madrid’s Teatro Real in 2014 instead.

Cast details have yet to be announced.